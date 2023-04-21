1960s hippy witchcraft was for soul-scalping humans & use soul to open portals release fallen angels

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2023). The Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid witch feminists’ New Age Wicca witch "necromancy spirit guide channeling" hippy "female rebellion demon spirit" movement in the 1960s was created for the purpose of removing the “women's head coverings” of God’s spiritual protection, so that they can soul-scalp the Western feminist nations’ hippy youth rebellion occult witches to use their souls as batteries to open wormhole portals to release the fallen angel devils and the nephilim & chimera fake aliens demon spirits, who were imprisoned in the abyss by God after the Noah’s Atlantis flood. Now 33% of the Western feminist nations’ population are non-human LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual “gay mafia elite” pedophile cannibal Satanist demon avatars. The “thorn in the flesh” entities do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking viciously with feces telekinesis attacks and urine telekinesis attacks and trying to pull out my left leg out of its hip socket. So, that means we need to expose more of these type of information in our daily sermons. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in terror & disgust & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Either side with Satan Lucifer’s cover-up agents “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, who are fake “watchmen on the wall” who are leading 6 billion people and all their church donators to destruction by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, or be considered a crazy demon-possessed heretic for speaking 100% of the truth. The worst type of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extortionist” pastors and religious Christian hordes are those who insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & sterilizing & diluting & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truth that we real Christians warned & exposed & taught & shared & informed them in our daily sermons for decades every day, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators. The very worst ones are those who are pretending that they do not have the Holy Spirit to discern truth, and ignoring everything we real Christians inform them, so that they do not have to speak the truth and risk assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They are cowardly traitors, and have the blood of 6 billion people on their hands. These Western feminist nations’ harlot Church’s religious Christian hordes and fake pastors are afraid that their 50% DID “multiple personality disorder” “baby child sodomy fragmented-mind demon infusion” MK Ultra Monarch “Manchurian candidate” sleeper cell assassin witches and Satanists inside their churches will assassinate them and slaughter their families, so they remain silent in fear, in order to throw their church donators to the slaughter house, just like every single pastor and tens of thousands of religious Christian hordes (except for one real Christian samurai brother) betrayed us real Christians and ran away, in order to save their own lives from getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine