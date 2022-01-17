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Bad batch, empty batch, that's the way the cookie crumbles
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39 views • January 17, 2022
Dr. Cowan ci spiega il perche' delle differenti reazioni avverse negli iniettati usando i dati della VAERS stessa.
Una strategia ben pianificata per evitare di allarmare le popolazioni.
Crimini contro l'umanità perpetrati dalle industrie farmaceutiche, big banks che le finanziano e i criminali venduti nei governi che le stanno forzando su popolazioni inconsapevoli.
Una strategia ben pianificata per evitare di allarmare le popolazioni.
Crimini contro l'umanità perpetrati dalle industrie farmaceutiche, big banks che le finanziano e i criminali venduti nei governi che le stanno forzando su popolazioni inconsapevoli.
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