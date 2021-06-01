Coronavirus Wuhan Lab Evidence Is Right In Front of Us

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Information and the websites presented in the discussion:
National Institute of Health (NIH) Is comprised of 27 institutes and centers, each of which have their own research agenda.
NIH RePorter https://reporter.nih.gov/
- “Advanced Projects Search” offers a more robust means to search the database.
- “Fiscal Year” Defaults to 2021, be sure to expand your search over several years, at least six years (average duration of a research project)
- “Organization” allows you to look by a given organization
- At the bottom of the Advanced Projects Search is a category of “Additional Filters” that is a canned search for COVID 19 funding.
NIH COVID-19 Response: These special selectors will return projects awarded to study COVID-19 and related topics, as funded under:
- RegCV - NIH regular appropriations funding
- CV - Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020
- C3 - CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act)
- C4 - Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act
- C5 - Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021
National Science Foundation (NSF) Award Search https://www.nsf.gov/awardsearch/advancedSearch.jsp
-The default search for NSF is to allow you to look across all the active awards.
-Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) https://cdmrp.army.mil/search.aspx
Freedom of Information Act https://www.foia.gov/
-Ensure that you determine that the information is not available to you publicly.
Center for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIActivityMap