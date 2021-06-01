BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coronavirus Wuhan Lab Evidence Is Right In Front of Us
IAMtv
IAMtvCheckmark Icon
995 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
30 views • June 01, 2021
Let's Talk America 6/1/2021 With Dr. Alan Keyes
Help support us and keep us on the air by purchasing Dr. Alan Keyes's audio book from our store or donating at: https://iamtv.us/lets-talk-america-with-alan-keyes/
Information and the websites presented in the discussion:
National Institute of Health (NIH) Is comprised of 27 institutes and centers, each of which have their own research agenda.
NIH RePorter https://reporter.nih.gov/
- “Advanced Projects Search” offers a more robust means to search the database.
- “Fiscal Year” Defaults to 2021, be sure to expand your search over several years, at least six years (average duration of a research project)
- “Organization” allows you to look by a given organization
- At the bottom of the Advanced Projects Search is a category of “Additional Filters” that is a canned search for COVID 19 funding.

NIH COVID-19 Response: These special selectors will return projects awarded to study COVID-19 and related topics, as funded under:
- RegCV - NIH regular appropriations funding
- CV - Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020
- C3 - CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act)
- C4 - Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act
- C5 - Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021

National Science Foundation (NSF) Award Search https://www.nsf.gov/awardsearch/advancedSearch.jsp
-The default search for NSF is to allow you to look across all the active awards.
-Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) https://cdmrp.army.mil/search.aspx

Freedom of Information Act https://www.foia.gov/
-Ensure that you determine that the information is not available to you publicly.

Center for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIActivityMap
Keywords
faucicoronaviruswuhan lab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech&#8217;s Bubble Is About to Pop

Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech’s Bubble Is About to Pop

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy