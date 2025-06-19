'Intentional' Season 2 Episode 2, 6-19-25 - "Schara vs Ascension Healthcare" trial wrap-up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time to be Intentional! The landmark "Schara vs Ascension Healthcare" healthcare negligence case wraps up today in Wisconsin. Today's episode will be a discussion of this case thus far as we await a verdict in the case following jury deliberations.
Any further updates will most likely be made available at https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/grace-schara-wrongful-death-jury-trial/
