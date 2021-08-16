AUGUST 12TH 2021 DECORATED AIR FORCE PILOT KIDNAPPED/ HELD IN MENTAL WARD FIGHTS BACK

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Tony Ledsham is a honorable retired Canadian Air Force Pilot who went to help children and is horrifically trespassed upon.
This is just one of MILLIONS of trespasses occurring against we the people every day by people acting as police officers... truth given and common law will stop it all once and for all. This is a wonderful interview hearing from a man who knows the difference between right and wrong who is fighting back.
Christopher brings a powerful light forward for our world and always within it is the truth... on a massive scale.
God Speed
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