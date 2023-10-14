I Normally Can't Stand Mehdi Hasan, He Is An Anti-White Piece Of sh*t But Just Like A Broken Clock, Sometimes He's Right. This Is A Solid Piece From The Intercept On How Israel Created Hamas Just For The Kinds Of Situations We See Now.
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=o7grSsuFSS0
