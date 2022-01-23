© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 01. 23. 22.
Follow
3
Share
Report
370 views • January 23, 2022
Ep. 2684b - SCOTUS Decision Needed, Trap Set, It Will All Be Revealed, Tick Tock
Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!
http://www.3in1flashlight.com
Use Promo Code "X20" for 20% OFF!
The [DS] fell right into the trap the patriots set, all the pieces are coming together, the SCOTUS decision was needed. Soon it will all be revealed and people will see the truth just like they are seeing the truth about covid. The left is now waking up after a year plus of pushing the narrative. Trump has left some information in the J6 documentation, he left it there because he wanted the people to see it, this is all part of the plan, it's time to take take the [DS] and take back the country.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!
http://www.3in1flashlight.com
Use Promo Code "X20" for 20% OFF!
The [DS] fell right into the trap the patriots set, all the pieces are coming together, the SCOTUS decision was needed. Soon it will all be revealed and people will see the truth just like they are seeing the truth about covid. The left is now waking up after a year plus of pushing the narrative. Trump has left some information in the J6 documentation, he left it there because he wanted the people to see it, this is all part of the plan, it's time to take take the [DS] and take back the country.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.