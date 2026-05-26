Top Cop, Facebook Post, and a Town Called Trinidad - Clearly Established

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This reminds me of another scumbag Sheriff in Tennessee who put a man in jail for 37 days for POSTING A MEME TO FACEBOOK!
That scumbag's name was Sheriff Nick Weems
WHY would this Sheriff do the same thing that led to that man collecting $835,000 from Sheriff Nick Weems city???
Well... It;s because Sheriff Nick Weems DID NOT PAY OUT THAT LAWSUIT!
Secondly, Sheriff Nick Weems is not sitting in PRISON right now,
where he belongs!
Because Government is
NEVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIMES THEY COMMIT
So they do as they damn well please....
and YOU get screwed every time
original video:
Top Cop, Facebook Post, and a Town Called Trinidad