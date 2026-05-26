Top Cop, Facebook Post, and a Town Called Trinidad - Clearly Established

This reminds me of another scumbag Sheriff in Tennessee who put a man in jail for 37 days for POSTING A MEME TO FACEBOOK!

That scumbag's name was Sheriff Nick Weems





WHY would this Sheriff do the same thing that led to that man collecting $835,000 from Sheriff Nick Weems city???





Well... It;s because Sheriff Nick Weems DID NOT PAY OUT THAT LAWSUIT!

Secondly, Sheriff Nick Weems is not sitting in PRISON right now,

where he belongs!





Because Government is

NEVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIMES THEY COMMIT





So they do as they damn well please....

and YOU get screwed every time





original video:

Top Cop, Facebook Post, and a Town Called Trinidad

https://youtu.be/zgfi9a6br0w