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"Black Crow Moan"
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139 views • October 12, 2021
"Washed up on golden grotto beaches in times of rage, is "Black Crow Moan." Eliza Neals lands squarely on blues-rock with the help of Joe Louis Walker (BB King, Blues HOF) and Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent.) Soaring high above 10000 feet below, Eliza Neals sultry feathers soothes the quarantined music lovers soul.
A terrific landing crew of musicians including Mike Puwal (Kenny Wayne Shepard, ICP), Howard Glazer, Lenny Bradford (Bo Diddly), Jason Kott (Robert Randolph), John Abraham, Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson) handle the guitars to fly by wire. Rolling the undercarriage straight is Skeeto Valdez (King Konga), Jeffrey 'Shakey' Folkes (Too Slim), Demarcus Sumter, John Mederios Jr, and Brian Clune on drums.
Adding extra lift on Hammond B3 is Bruce Bears (Duke Robillard) and Jim Alfredson (Janvia Magness.) Hitting the flight ceiling is Valerie Taylor (Eliza's sister) plus Kymberli Wright (Straight Ahead) on supersonic backing vocals.
Taking flight on new wings, shaped by nonstop touring, festivals and recording, Eliza Neals is "the voice of the new blues." 10 New #Bluesrock Songs created over two years on #blackcrowmoan©
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/3241klIyDgSZeTSxuO8NWm
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/album/black-crow-moan/1505135813
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Crow-Moan-Eliza-Neals/dp/B086HXLD29
SIGNED COPY – SHIPS MID APRIL PHYSICAL COPIES BUY HERE: https://eliza-neals.square.site
A terrific landing crew of musicians including Mike Puwal (Kenny Wayne Shepard, ICP), Howard Glazer, Lenny Bradford (Bo Diddly), Jason Kott (Robert Randolph), John Abraham, Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson) handle the guitars to fly by wire. Rolling the undercarriage straight is Skeeto Valdez (King Konga), Jeffrey 'Shakey' Folkes (Too Slim), Demarcus Sumter, John Mederios Jr, and Brian Clune on drums.
Adding extra lift on Hammond B3 is Bruce Bears (Duke Robillard) and Jim Alfredson (Janvia Magness.) Hitting the flight ceiling is Valerie Taylor (Eliza's sister) plus Kymberli Wright (Straight Ahead) on supersonic backing vocals.
Taking flight on new wings, shaped by nonstop touring, festivals and recording, Eliza Neals is "the voice of the new blues." 10 New #Bluesrock Songs created over two years on #blackcrowmoan©
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/3241klIyDgSZeTSxuO8NWm
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/album/black-crow-moan/1505135813
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Crow-Moan-Eliza-Neals/dp/B086HXLD29
SIGNED COPY – SHIPS MID APRIL PHYSICAL COPIES BUY HERE: https://eliza-neals.square.site
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