Arab World Seethes with Fury Over Israel’s Gaza War Crimes Against Children
Published 15 hours ago

Israel’s relentless missile strikes against residential neighborhoods in Gaza City is infuriating the Arab world as a few videos trickle out of Gaza showing the carnage among helpless civilians caught in the war between the IDF and Hamas. Massive protests were held in many nations over the weekend. Two of the largest protests were in Istanbul and Paris.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/30/2023


