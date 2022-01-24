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more 9/11 shit part 1
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106 views • January 24, 2022
everyone should know by now the twin towers were not professionally demolished collapsing perfectly in their own footprint by a few men flying aluminum commercial airliners into them cutting through steel like butter instead of pancaking on impact. Actually it appears they were built to fulfill some bullshit ritualistic human sacrifice by some sick twisted minded fuckers
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