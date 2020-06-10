ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action - June 13th

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36785
James joins Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance joins us to discuss the Global Day of Action to #ExposeBillGates set for this Saturday, June 13th. We discuss the reasons people need to act on the important information that is coming out about the Bill Gates-funded agenda to control the world's population, and what we can all do to help spread the word.