BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran LEGO - 'Never Trump', JD Vance flipped - LEGO Resistance Front, Persiaboi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1386 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • Today

Lego Resistance Front: Iran's asymmetric warfare on the cultural and soft power frontline

Iranian cartoonists have proclaimed the formation of the "Lego Resistance Front" — an artistic crusade aimed at smashing the empire of lies built by the West.

💬 "This movement is bigger than one creator," Iran's Explosive Media tweeted. "It is a growing front of artists, storytellers, animators, and independent media voices standing together to push truth forward through creativity."

From mocking Trump for returning from China with nothing but rose seeds, to the "Tomato Prince Pahlavi" and the golden calf worshipped by fake Christians in the US administration, the LRF gleefully skewers the West's cultural, geopolitical, and economic absurdities.

👉 And you know what? Cuba seems to have joined the uprising as well, releasing its own brick-powered video calling for liberation from Washington's threats and oppression.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Over 5,000 churches declare themselves ICE-free zones as faith leaders challenge Trump enforcement policies

Over 5,000 churches declare themselves ICE-free zones as faith leaders challenge Trump enforcement policies

Jacob Thomas
Netanyahu&#8217;s Office Reveals Israeli PM Secretly Visited UAE During Iran Conflict

Netanyahu’s Office Reveals Israeli PM Secretly Visited UAE During Iran Conflict

Garrison Vance
U.S. and Ukraine Draft Landmark Drone Defense Agreement Amid Escalating UAV War

U.S. and Ukraine Draft Landmark Drone Defense Agreement Amid Escalating UAV War

Garrison Vance
Confirmed: Israel Deployed Iron Dome to UAE During Iran War, Deepening Abraham Accords Defense Nexus

Confirmed: Israel Deployed Iron Dome to UAE During Iran War, Deepening Abraham Accords Defense Nexus

Garrison Vance
Why Trump&#8217;s China Humility Reveals America&#8217;s Weakness: China Holds All the Cards

Why Trump’s China Humility Reveals America’s Weakness: China Holds All the Cards

Mike Adams
Trump lands in Beijing for pivotal Xi summit amid Iran war, Taiwan tensions

Trump lands in Beijing for pivotal Xi summit amid Iran war, Taiwan tensions

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy