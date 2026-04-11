🚨 Al Jazeera: Iranian strike damage across Qatar during this conflict - Exclusive footage from "What Lies Hidden Is Greater"

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🚨 Al Jazeera reveals Iranian strike damage across Qatar
Exclusive footage from "What Lies Hidden Is Greater" reveals:
🌏 Al Udeid air base & other military sites
🌏 Early warning radars in the north
🌏 Ras Laffan industrial city — the heart of Qatar’s gas sector
🌏 US-linked assets in residential areas, infrastructure
First-time images of blast sites, debris, and a rare aerial engagement — with Qatar scrambling to down Iranian drones.