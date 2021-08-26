1.6m Moderna doses attracts to Magnets, withdrawn in Japan

Jim Stone's comments and links to two Japanese articles below:

"Japan tested the Moderna vials, and they are magnetic. I did not expect the shot to actually be magnetic. Fortunately, Japan is shitcanning them all and is subsequently recommending ivermectin. The Japanese media is saying the shot is reacting to magnets, yet there's not a peep about that in any English speaking MSM outlet. And, immediately after discovering the shots were not as advertised, Japan's medical association is on national television recommending Ivermectin for covid."



- 1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination

YUMIKO URASAKI and YUKO NOMURA, Nikkei staff writers

August 26, 2021 04:48 JST



TOKYO/ NEW YORK -- About 1.6 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine have been taken out of use in Japan because of contamination reported in some vials, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said early Thursday. Several vaccination centers have reported that vaccine vials contained foreign matter, according to an announcement from the ministry, which added it will seek to minimize the impact of the withdrawal on the country's inoculation program. The ministry said later in the day that the substance that had been mixed in may have been metal. "It's a substance that reacts to magnets," a ministry official said. "It could be metal." The Moderna vaccine was granted emergency-use authorization in Japan in May.



asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Coronavirus/COVID-vaccines/1.6m-Moderna-doses-withdrawn-in-Japan-over-contamination



- The foreign substances have been found from unopened vials of Moderna vaccine at eight vaccination sites in Japan since August 16. They were manufactured at a Spanish factory. Ministry officials have been telling 863 vaccination sites nationwide since Thursday morning to halt the use of the 1.63 million doses of the vaccine produced at the factory. Officials say the foreign substances are in the form of particles and believed to be metal as they are attracted to a magnet.



www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210826_24/