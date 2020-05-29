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CDC Admits that TESTING for CV19 is WRONG
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54 views • May 29, 2020
Produced by: Call For An Uprising, posted on YT on 27 May 2020
Original YT title for this video: YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY JUST ADMITTED NOW... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLJDAIfKVUA
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Original YT title for this video: YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY JUST ADMITTED NOW... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLJDAIfKVUA
Website is up and Running $2.99/month NEW VIDEOS, PODCASTS AND LIVE STREAMS Exclusively at www.acallforanuprising.com
Merchandise: teespring.com/stores/a-call-for-an-up...
www.patreon.com/acallforanuprising
or by letting the ads in the videos run.
My Main Channels, SUBSCRIBE TO THEM ALL!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x...
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