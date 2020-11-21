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La Question qui fâche ! Pourquoi 500 morts en moyenne par jour en France ? Silvano Trotta
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18 views • November 21, 2020
20 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/20-11:3
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Une question qu'aucun journaliste ne se pose : comment et pourquoi il y a une moyenne de 500 morts par jour du Covid en France !
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Une question qu'aucun journaliste ne se pose : comment et pourquoi il y a une moyenne de 500 morts par jour du Covid en France !
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