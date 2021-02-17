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Double-Masking... Does it work?? DO ANY MASKS WORK?? WAKE UP TO THE HOAX, AMERICA.
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70 views • February 17, 2021
Fauci, the DEMS, the CDC, the WHO, China, Cuomo, Pelosi, Biden Gates, Soros... All these bastards are complicit in destroying your family, your business, your country. This hoax was a bio-terror attack on America to bring down the greatest economy in the history of the world and set us up for an ELECTION STEAL. and by the way, where did the flu season go?????
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