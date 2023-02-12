Idiocracy? Congress Turns Into Madhouse For Biden's SOTU

The Ron Paul Liberty Report





Like the scene in the (prophetic?) film Idiocracy, the US Congress became a madhouse during Biden's State of the Union speech last night. Jeers, foul language, etc., marked an event that once took place under proper decorum. How did we get to this point? Also today: US mainstream media narrative on Ukraine is shifting...big time! What does it mean?