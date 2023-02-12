Create New Account
Idiocracy? Congress Turns Into Madhouse For Biden's SOTU
What is happening
Published Yesterday
The Ron Paul Liberty Report


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Like the scene in the (prophetic?) film Idiocracy, the US Congress became a madhouse during Biden's State of the Union speech last night. Jeers, foul language, etc., marked an event that once took place under proper decorum. How did we get to this point? Also today: US mainstream media narrative on Ukraine is shifting...big time! What does it mean?

