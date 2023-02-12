Idiocracy? Congress Turns Into Madhouse For Biden's SOTU

The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Like the scene in the (prophetic?) film Idiocracy, the US Congress became a madhouse during Biden's State of the Union speech last night. Jeers, foul language, etc., marked an event that once took place under proper decorum. How did we get to this point? Also today: US mainstream media narrative on Ukraine is shifting...big time! What does it mean?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.