© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews - 5/7/21*
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021
LOCKDOWN LUST: HOW COVID CHANGED SEXUAL BEHAVIOR
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall welcomes SoulRefiner.com founder Jeremy Wiles, who joins the Godcast to talk to the audience about the biggest pandemic of our time, and it’s not COVID, but pornography.
Using the latest research on epigenetics and brain plasticity, Jeremy presents the battle plan to be free of addiction through The Conquer Series, now being used by over 40,000 churches around the world.
Edward Szall,Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/07/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/lockdown-lust-how-covid-changed-sexual-behavior
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
LOCKDOWN LUST: HOW COVID CHANGED SEXUAL BEHAVIOR
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall welcomes SoulRefiner.com founder Jeremy Wiles, who joins the Godcast to talk to the audience about the biggest pandemic of our time, and it’s not COVID, but pornography.
Using the latest research on epigenetics and brain plasticity, Jeremy presents the battle plan to be free of addiction through The Conquer Series, now being used by over 40,000 churches around the world.
Edward Szall,Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/07/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/lockdown-lust-how-covid-changed-sexual-behavior
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.