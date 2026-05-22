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Anthony Freda: Dissident Art, Skynet Revolt, & Resisting the NWO
Geopolitics & Empire
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Artist Anthony Freda describes his professional evolution from marketing cigarettes to children and war to the public for NYT and WSJ to eventually finding a home in alternative media as a dissident political artist in order to maintain his moral integrity. The conversation explores the heavy cost of dissent, including professional blacklisting and legal persecution for challenging official narratives. He expresses deep concern over the budding digital prison and particularly the rise of AI, which he views as a threat to human sovereignty. Anthony frames current global events as a spiritual battle between light and dark, urging listeners to resist state-sponsored tyranny and cultural inversion.


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Websites

Website https://anthonyfreda.com

Substack https://anthonyfreda.substack.com


About Anthony Freda

Anthony Freda is a controversial political artist who left mainstream clients like The New York Times and Wall Street Journal to work for alternative media, including a 10 year run with Infowars as an artist and writer. One of his pieces is part of the permanent collection of the 911 Museum in NY. It is the only piece to question the official narrative. He formed Occupy Peace with Gerald Celente and was under contract in 2024 for RFK Jr's presidential campaign Super PAC, AV24. He is currently a permanent faculty member of FIT in New York.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpcensorshipsatanaidemonsnwonew world orderelectionssingularitysocial creditoligarchyelitesarttechnocracydemocracyepsteindissentalt mediacoviddissidencegreat resetmassiedata centers
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