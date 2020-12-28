ARE YOU GOING TO FLEE? OR FIGHT TO STAY FREE?? PEGGY HALL - 12/27/20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TheHealthyAmerican
TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall
🌿 Get My Favorite Turmeric Extract For 51% Today!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ http://www.agewithpeggy.com
I value your comments and read them all and answer as many as I can! I’m GRATEFUL for your contributions, ideas, support and encouragement of each other.
"Why paid promotions?" https://youtu.be/lXwzPc_8OFk
*******************************************************
Thank you for supporting this channel!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
http://www.paypal.me/peggyhall
*** SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACK UP CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE:***
SO I CAN STAY IN TOUCH IF THIS CHANNEL HAS ISSUES!
Living Swell with Peggy Hall
https://bit.ly/3qgm8HJ
SUBSCRIBE to THE HEALTHY AMERICAN Newsletter:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
SUBSCRIBE to my BITCHUTE channel:
https://bit.ly/3dJhigl
******************************************************
ONLINE COURSES WITH PEGGY FOR DEEPER DIVE:
KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS:
https://bit.ly/37qxSP8
UNDERSTAND AND DEFEND YOUR EMPLOYEE RIGHTS:
https://bit.ly/3qeAnwI
OPEN FOR BUSINESS:
https://bit.ly/2Vdf9kB
FREEDOM LEARNING: https://bit.ly/2Jm0ila
Get your HEALTHY AMERICAN T-Shirts here:
https://bit.ly/2Jg4mne
*************************************************************
THANK YOU TO THE SPONSORS OF THIS CHANNEL:
Please support this channel by shopping with my trusted sponsors:
✅ Get $100 off long-term EMERGENCY FOOD storage now:
➡️ http://www.preparewithpeggy.com
😋 Get The Only KETO Alternative I Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://ketowithpeggy.com
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^
🌿 Get My Favorite TURMERIC Extract For 51% Today!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ http://www.agewithpeggy.com
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of COLLAGEN 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off Ageless Multi-Collagen Here ➡️ http://healthwithpeggy.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
😋 For gorgeous skin: Ageless GLOW
➡️ http://www.glowwithpeggy.com
✅ American GOLD Eagle Coin (tell them Peggy Hall sent you)
Find out how to get your free 22 karat American Gold Eagle Coin here:
https://bit.ly/2WCL0Mk
or call: 877 646 5347 and get this special coin offer