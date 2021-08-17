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"Hit your reset button" at 2:20 - What the FDA Knew about the vax on 10/22/2020
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163 views • August 17, 2021
The avalanche of 22 signaling continues with much more time reset signaling!
What the FDA Knew about the vax on October 22, 2020 - exposed during a 233 signaling moment
"Hit your reset button" at 2:20 on the wall(13) clock in this promo infomercial
Symbols, numbers and the power of words - beans spilled during the time-magick themed "A Discovery of Witches"
Engine 22 Rescue teeters on the edge(21-21) due to storm(22)
FDNY-22 launches $22M system with a flurry of time language in the announcement
"Life Below Zero" and "Alone" - more reset/22 signaling and time-binding in media
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
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Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
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Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
What the FDA Knew about the vax on October 22, 2020 - exposed during a 233 signaling moment
"Hit your reset button" at 2:20 on the wall(13) clock in this promo infomercial
Symbols, numbers and the power of words - beans spilled during the time-magick themed "A Discovery of Witches"
Engine 22 Rescue teeters on the edge(21-21) due to storm(22)
FDNY-22 launches $22M system with a flurry of time language in the announcement
"Life Below Zero" and "Alone" - more reset/22 signaling and time-binding in media
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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