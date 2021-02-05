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TRUMP & MELANIA Threatened with Assassination? - To be JFK'ed? - PATRICK BYRNE - Secret Service - Feb. 4, 2021
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860 views • February 05, 2021
Thanks to: Not A Socialist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qheEhUHNlfY&;ab_channel=NotASocialist
Trump was apparently threatened to be JFK'ed if he would keep fighting and not concede. Melania pleaded him to leave because of threat of assassination and secret service couldn't assure safety.
Patrick Byrne Article, with much more:
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/02/how-djt-lost-the-white-house-chapter-4-the-christmas-doldrums-december-23-noon-january-6/
Trump was apparently threatened to be JFK'ed if he would keep fighting and not concede. Melania pleaded him to leave because of threat of assassination and secret service couldn't assure safety.
Patrick Byrne Article, with much more:
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/02/how-djt-lost-the-white-house-chapter-4-the-christmas-doldrums-december-23-noon-january-6/
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