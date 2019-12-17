© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buddhist Temple Phra Maha Chedi Srisangdham Visuddhi Mongkol / พระมหาเจดีย์ศรีแสงธรรมวิสุทธิมงคล | on tour |
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • December 17, 2019
The Temple Phra Maha Chedi Srisangdham Visuddhi Mongkol (in thai: พระมหาเจดีย์ศรีแสงธรรมวิสุทธิมงคล), located in Korat / Thailand, is dedicated to a monk who is still worshipped even he died long ago.
Here at Phra Maha Chedi Srisangdham Visuddhi Mongkol they preserve part of his body and his belongings (like shoes, wheelchair etc.) he was using when he was alive.
You can find the Temple Phra Maha Chedi Srisangdham Visuddhi Mongkol...
...on google-Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/8hTiu1EMd1EtFumm7
...on internet: https://www.watsangtham.com/phra-maha-chedi
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
Here at Phra Maha Chedi Srisangdham Visuddhi Mongkol they preserve part of his body and his belongings (like shoes, wheelchair etc.) he was using when he was alive.
You can find the Temple Phra Maha Chedi Srisangdham Visuddhi Mongkol...
...on google-Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/8hTiu1EMd1EtFumm7
...on internet: https://www.watsangtham.com/phra-maha-chedi
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.