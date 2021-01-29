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Général Robert Spalding : USA, élections, Chine et pandémie... Un monde libre ?
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20 views • January 29, 2021
28 janv. 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8fS6BiJDYU&;pbjreload=101
FranceSoir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-entretiens/debriefing-general-robert-spalding-video
Pour aller plus loin :
Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/0593084349/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_zyxeGb3DQX5XK
https://www.hudson.org/experts/1265-robert-spalding
https://cybersecforum.eu/profile/?id=3613
Q Newtorks :
https://www.ntia.doc.gov/files/ntia/publications/q_networks_06252020.pdf
La Guerre hors limites https://www.amazon.fr/dp/2743615176/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_339654T9JQXGB8Y379EP
*
Sous-titrage : ZN
FranceSoir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-entretiens/debriefing-general-robert-spalding-video
Pour aller plus loin :
Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/0593084349/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_zyxeGb3DQX5XK
https://www.hudson.org/experts/1265-robert-spalding
https://cybersecforum.eu/profile/?id=3613
Q Newtorks :
https://www.ntia.doc.gov/files/ntia/publications/q_networks_06252020.pdf
La Guerre hors limites https://www.amazon.fr/dp/2743615176/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_339654T9JQXGB8Y379EP
*
Sous-titrage : ZN
Keywords
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