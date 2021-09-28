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„Vaccination didn’t have planned effect …“ – a mother’s voice
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100 views • September 28, 2021
„My child was healthy, it got vaccinated … You as parents have the damn duty to inform yourself! And this video should wake you up, show you what can happen.” These are the words of a mother who tells of her everyday life and the hardships with her vaccine-damaged son. PS: The audio interruptions by wind do not disturb its content.
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