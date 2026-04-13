Russia is a security risk - says New PM of Hungary - Magyar

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Russia is a security risk - Magyar
More details of him on previous videos.... Cynthia
Adding:
⚡️🇲🇦 Recent satellite imagery indicates the Algerian People's National Army is rapidly building underground bunkers and hangars near the Moroccan border. This marks a significant pivot from traditional surface-level deployments maintained since the past century, Algiers is responding to the rapid modernization of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, specifically the acquisition of:
Long-Range Artillery: Deployment of Chinese PHL-03 and Israeli PULSE rocket launchers, plus the pending delivery of 18 HIMARS units from the USA, and the purchase of Israeli suicide drones.
Precision Munitions: Morocco has moved from traditional air power to acquiring advanced cruise missiles and guided munitions from France, Israel, Pakistan, and the USA.
Also Algeria seeks to ensure force survivability against a potential first strike. These hangars are designed to protect high-value equipment from drone swarms and long-range GPS-guided strikes, attempting to restore a strategic stalemate in the Maghreb.
@NAOSINT12