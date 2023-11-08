Create New Account
Ep. 37: Two Defining Tragedies
Son of the Republic
The two defining tragedies of our time — the war in Ukraine and the [p]residency of Joe [Bidan] — are both finally coming to an end.


Tucker On Xwitter | 7 November 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1722034150595522695

