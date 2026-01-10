BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fatherboard: Venezuela & AI Warfare
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
Follow
172 views • 24 hours ago

Venezuela is being presented to the world as a sudden, chaotic coup — a rogue state collapsing under the weight of its own failures, rescued in a clean, high-tech military operation.

But once you follow the data pipelines, the AI contractors, the ghost labor platforms, the satellite networks, and the synthetic media flood that surrounded January 3rd, the story looks very different.

This video is about how Venezuela became the first country where AI-driven targeting, economic collapse, and algorithmic narrative warfare all went live at once — and what it means when reality itself becomes a battlespace.

If you want the full reporting, all the sources, and every receipt — including the Pentagon contracts, the ghost-work labor pipelines, the propaganda networks, and the corporate infrastructure behind this operation — it’s all on my Substack below. That’s also the best way to support this work so I can keep doing it.

You can find my list of AI Literacy resources here:

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/the-fatherboard-venezuela-and-ai

---------------

Follow me on

Substack: https://thedreydossier.substack.com/

TikTok: / thedreydossier

Mirrored - The Drey Dossier

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

venezuelaai warfarethe fatherboard
