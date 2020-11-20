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Дэвид Айк - Маски. РоузАйк5+
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99 views • November 20, 2020
Зачем нам навязывают обязательное ношение масок в магазинах и транспорте, несмотря на очевидную неэффективность масок в защите от вируса, уменьшение объёма вдыхаемого кислорода, повышение стресса и, как следствие, ослабление иммунитета?
Перевод: Святослав Макаров, Unseen Matters,
https://vk.com/unseenmatters
Брайан Роуз: Сергей Горин, АзъЕсмь,
https://vk.com/a3esm
Дэвид Айк: Игорь Фролов, Lord32x,
https://vk.com/lord32xmovies
Перевод: Святослав Макаров, Unseen Matters,
https://vk.com/unseenmatters
Брайан Роуз: Сергей Горин, АзъЕсмь,
https://vk.com/a3esm
Дэвид Айк: Игорь Фролов, Lord32x,
https://vk.com/lord32xmovies
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