Rosenergoatom is the Russian nuclear power station operations subsidiary of Atomenergoprom. Atomenergoprom is a 100% state-owned holding company that unifies the Russian civil nuclear industry. It is a part of the Rosatom State corporation



☢️ Rosenergoatom Raises Concerns Over Potential Attack on ZNPP Storage Facilities by Ukrainian Armed Forces

Rosenergoatom is concerned about a potential attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, who made the statement during an interview on Soloviev Live.

Karchaa mentioned the possibility of the cooling system being disrupted through missile strikes. While acknowledging the dangers associated with such an attack, he expressed confidence in being able to manage the situation, albeit with great difficulty.

The expert believes that the enemy's objective is to create a heightened radiation background within the plant's premises, placing the blame on Russia. The intention is to spread contamination across large areas and then exploit the resulting crisis to raise allegations of Russia being a nuclear terrorist state.

It is important to note that the Zaporozhye NPP is currently located within an area of special military operations, which is a cause of significant concern for Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized the international community's obligation to prevent any shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP by Ukraine, considering it unacceptable.

I didn't stop saying all this time that Grossi is an absolutely normal person. He is a professional, it is not easy for him now, he is far from always able to say what he wants. Each time Kyiv tries to actively show its knowledge about the nuclear power plant itself and nuclear safety, and every time it gets into a puddle.

Renat Karchaa, Advisor to the General Director of the Rosenergoatom Concern, on SolovievLIVE

Advisor to the head of Rosenergoatom Renat Karchaa: Today we received information that I am authorized to voice. On July 5, at night, at night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will try to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using long-range precision weapons, as well as kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, they plan to drop ammunition from an aircraft, which is equipped with radioactive waste, taken out on July 3 from the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant to one of the military airfields of Ukraine. The backup plan for the release of radioactive substances provides for the use of a high-precision projectile "Tochka-U" with a warhead filled with radioactive waste. That's the way things are.-

