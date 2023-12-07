America Is Doing To Donald Trump What Was Done To Kevin J Johnston in Canada - Election Interference Using The Courts!

During the fake pandemic, I indicated that I was going to put the entire city of Calgary back to work when I was mayor. I was running for mayor in 2021 and because the health corporations in Alberta wanted to kill as many albertans as they possibly could, they put me in prison so I would not be able to speak about it.

They knew how serious I was about sending swat out to arrest them hitting them with murder charges. The courts were used against me and the media was used against me to make sure that I could not win which I'm sure I did. Calgarians for the most part because they are stupid decided to go along with the narrative and give me the middle finger everywhere I went and that includes paramedics an ambulance drivers.

When somebody wants to change the narrative and put a country or a city back on track, the powers that be will put you in prison because they want to retain their power but also because the Canadian government wanted to murder people and I saved millions of lives in Canada by exposing the truth that there was no pandemic. I actually trained people and how to fight for themselves and that's what Donald Trump does which is why they can't have him in office but anybody with a brain in their heads, we can have him in office!

Unfortunately America has now become communist Canada and it's not doing very well is it?





www.FreedomReport.ca





#trump #biden #election #elections #uselection #USA #United States #donaldtrump #joebiden #trump2024