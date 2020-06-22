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3 Brave Ladies!
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34 views • June 22, 2020
Some more wonderful treatment testimonials from two amazing ladies who came in "a mess" and left much better! Both had some serious health challenges and needed some immediate TLC.
I was able to touch, teach and treat them quickly and gently and remove some heavy baggage that had been building up for a long time.
Dr. King is loud and hyper sometimes...these women needed calm caring, so that's what they received.
The third is...BANZAI !
I was able to touch, teach and treat them quickly and gently and remove some heavy baggage that had been building up for a long time.
Dr. King is loud and hyper sometimes...these women needed calm caring, so that's what they received.
The third is...BANZAI !
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