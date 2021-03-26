Vaccine Passport and Medical Apartheid - CALL TO ACTION

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To take action, follow the link below and make sure to make your voice heard NOW ---> https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/take-action/take-action-green-pass-requires-debate-not-emergency-adoption/
Henna Maria lives in Málaga, Spain. She is Director and International Coordinator of "Police for Freedom" - WE ARE HUMAN BEINGS SERVING AND PROTECTING OTHER HUMAN BEINGS ---> https://policeforfreedom.org/
Henna Maria is also founder of "Dawn of Peace" which is a creative community and peace organisation, dedicated to protecting the integrity and sacredness of all Life through conscious activism ---> https://dawnofpeace.org/
Green Pass: Letter of Children’s Health Defense to the European Parliament. TAKE ACTION (Note, the emails for the EP members can be found here) ---> https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/take-action/take-action-green-pass-requires-debate-not-emergency-adoption/
https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22/videos/1588381158218170
- Henna Maria