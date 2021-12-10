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Mike the Man Adams With Situation Update 12. 10. 21.
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60 views • December 10, 2021
Situation Update, Dec 10, 2021 - Why CRIMINALS will rule during the CHAOS of societal collapse
Most people live in the artificial construct of a “polite” society. They follow the rules, obey authority and call 911 when they have a problem that needs to be solved by men with guns. They delegate their personal safety and security to the government, then pretend that most people in society are “good” people because their true animalistic nature has been held back by the men and women in blue.
Read more at https://naturalnews.com/2021-12-10-criminals-will-rule-during-the-chaos-of-societal-collapse-psychological-shock-coming.html
0:00 Intro
8:16 Evergrande Default
12:35 Jussie Smollett Verdict
30:38 Russia
35:07 America
40:54 Mass Stupidity
59:50 Finances
1:05:27 Vaccines
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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Most people live in the artificial construct of a “polite” society. They follow the rules, obey authority and call 911 when they have a problem that needs to be solved by men with guns. They delegate their personal safety and security to the government, then pretend that most people in society are “good” people because their true animalistic nature has been held back by the men and women in blue.
Read more at https://naturalnews.com/2021-12-10-criminals-will-rule-during-the-chaos-of-societal-collapse-psychological-shock-coming.html
0:00 Intro
8:16 Evergrande Default
12:35 Jussie Smollett Verdict
30:38 Russia
35:07 America
40:54 Mass Stupidity
59:50 Finances
1:05:27 Vaccines
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/
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