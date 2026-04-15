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Ad Infinitum & Seven Spires - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2195
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metal bands, Ad Infinitum & Seven Spires, while on their 2026 North American tour with Tulip. Ad Infinitum is currently supporting their newest single, Regicide, while Seven Spires is supporting their newest single, Love’s Souvenir.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 15, 2026

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH AD INFINITUM:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/AdInfinitumMusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/adinfinitumofficial

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@adinfinitumofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/adinfinitumband


KEEP UP WITH SEVEN SPIRES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/sevenspiresband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/sevenspiresband

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@sevenspires

Twitter - https://twitter.com/


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:40 Skip Intro

01:29 Front Lounge

08:23 Bathroom

09:03 Bunks

10:14 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersad infinitumad infinitum digital tour busad infinitum bus invadersad infinitum tour busad infinitum interviewad infinitum bandseven spiresseven spires digital tour busseven spires bus invadersseven spires tour busseven spires interviewmelissa bonnyad infinitum symphonic metalad infinitum metaladrienne cowanseven spires symphonic metalseven spires metalseven spires frontiers musicad infinitum napalm records
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:40Skip Intro

01:29Front Lounge

08:23Bathroom

09:03Bunks

10:14Back Lounge

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