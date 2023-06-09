How to Get Through Any Emotion, Giving Up Feeling, Useless, Blockages to Grieve

Original:https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P2
Cut:
1h42m28s - 1h48m27s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“THE ONLY WAY TO GET THROUGH ANY FEELING IS TO FEEL IT COMPLETELY.
FEELING SOMETHING COMPLETELY MEANS THAT YOU HAVE TO ACTUALLY FEEL THE EMOTION THAT’S PRESENT IN THAT MOMENT.”
@ 1h42m48s
“EVERY FEELING THAT YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL COMPLETELY WILL RELEASE FROM YOU. AND YOU’LL KNOW IT’S RELEASED BECAUSE YOU DON’T FEEL IT ANYMORE AFTERWARDS.”
@ 1h44m26s
“WHEN YOU DEAL WITH AN EMOTIONS SIGNIFICANTLY, ONE OF THE CAUSAL EMOTIONS, THERE’S THIS BEAUTIFUL FEELING OF PEACE AFTERWARDS THAT STAYS WITH YOU OFTEN FOR MANY DAYS.”
@ 1h44m34s
