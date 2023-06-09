How to Get Through Any Emotion, Giving Up Feeling, Useless, Blockages to Grieve

Original:https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg

https://www.divinetruth.com

“THE ONLY WAY TO GET THROUGH ANY FEELING IS TO FEEL IT COMPLETELY.

FEELING SOMETHING COMPLETELY MEANS THAT YOU HAVE TO ACTUALLY FEEL THE EMOTION THAT’S PRESENT IN THAT MOMENT.”

“EVERY FEELING THAT YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL COMPLETELY WILL RELEASE FROM YOU. AND YOU’LL KNOW IT’S RELEASED BECAUSE YOU DON’T FEEL IT ANYMORE AFTERWARDS.”

“WHEN YOU DEAL WITH AN EMOTIONS SIGNIFICANTLY, ONE OF THE CAUSAL EMOTIONS, THERE’S THIS BEAUTIFUL FEELING OF PEACE AFTERWARDS THAT STAYS WITH YOU OFTEN FOR MANY DAYS.”

@ 1h44m34s



