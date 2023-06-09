Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Get Through Any Emotion, Giving Up Feeling, Useless, Blockages to Grieve
36 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P2


Cut:

1h42m28s - 1h48m27s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************




“THE ONLY WAY TO GET THROUGH ANY FEELING IS TO FEEL IT COMPLETELY.

FEELING SOMETHING COMPLETELY MEANS THAT YOU HAVE TO ACTUALLY FEEL THE EMOTION THAT’S PRESENT IN THAT MOMENT.”

@ 1h42m48s


“EVERY FEELING THAT YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL COMPLETELY WILL RELEASE FROM YOU. AND YOU’LL KNOW IT’S RELEASED BECAUSE YOU DON’T FEEL IT ANYMORE AFTERWARDS.”

@ 1h44m26s


“WHEN YOU DEAL WITH AN EMOTIONS SIGNIFICANTLY, ONE OF THE CAUSAL EMOTIONS, THERE’S THIS BEAUTIFUL FEELING OF PEACE AFTERWARDS THAT STAYS WITH YOU OFTEN FOR MANY DAYS.”

@ 1h44m34s


Keywords
soul foodtrue healingdivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentangry with godgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not feargetting through emotioni want to give up feelingfear of being hurtfear of cryingpeace within my soulfeeling causal emotionschildhood emotions and healinghealing inner childanger and fearexpress yourself to yourselfprecious gods child

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket