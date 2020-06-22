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Dr Andrew Kaufman They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID 19 Vaccine (First interview)
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25 views • June 22, 2020
MIRRORED from : Spiro Skouras
In this powerful interview Spiro is joined with Doctor Andrew Kaufman. Spiro and Dr. Kaufman discuss the expanding curtailment of basic civil liberties being normalized under the false pretext of a global health emergency.
Doctor Kaufman lays his reputation and his career on the line as he blows the whistle on what he describes as a manufactured crisis to carry out a preplanned agenda to facilitate global governance and population control.
Doctor Kaufman is a well-educated medical professional who convincingly illustrates, using the CDC’s own technical data, how the public has been manipulated on the grandest scale.
Doctor Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Doctor Kaufman’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
One-Third of All U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Nursing Home Residents or Workers
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/05/09/us/coronavirus-cases-nursing-homes-us.html
Army germ lab shut down by CDC in 2019 had several ‘serious’ protocol violations that year
https://wjla.com/news/local/cdc-shut-down-army-germ-lab-health-concerns
2 Dead From Unknown Respiratory Virus. What Could It Be?
https://www.acsh.org/news/2019/07/11/2-dead-unknown-respiratory-virus-what-could-it-be-14147
Nearly 10K Military Personnel From 110 Nations In Wuhan China Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/nearly-10k-military-personnel-from-110-nations-in-wuhan-china-weeks-before-coronavirus-outbreak.html
French army returned from Wuhan military games in October with mystery illness
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/french-army-returned-wuhan-military-21988912
Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/policy-coronavirus-disease-2019-tests-during-public-health-emergency-revised
Cepheid Letter of Authorization
https://www.fda.gov/media/136316/download
Follow Spiro on BitChute bitchute.com/channel/spiro/ Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/o_rips
In this powerful interview Spiro is joined with Doctor Andrew Kaufman. Spiro and Dr. Kaufman discuss the expanding curtailment of basic civil liberties being normalized under the false pretext of a global health emergency.
Doctor Kaufman lays his reputation and his career on the line as he blows the whistle on what he describes as a manufactured crisis to carry out a preplanned agenda to facilitate global governance and population control.
Doctor Kaufman is a well-educated medical professional who convincingly illustrates, using the CDC’s own technical data, how the public has been manipulated on the grandest scale.
Doctor Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Doctor Kaufman’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
One-Third of All U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Nursing Home Residents or Workers
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/05/09/us/coronavirus-cases-nursing-homes-us.html
Army germ lab shut down by CDC in 2019 had several ‘serious’ protocol violations that year
https://wjla.com/news/local/cdc-shut-down-army-germ-lab-health-concerns
2 Dead From Unknown Respiratory Virus. What Could It Be?
https://www.acsh.org/news/2019/07/11/2-dead-unknown-respiratory-virus-what-could-it-be-14147
Nearly 10K Military Personnel From 110 Nations In Wuhan China Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/nearly-10k-military-personnel-from-110-nations-in-wuhan-china-weeks-before-coronavirus-outbreak.html
French army returned from Wuhan military games in October with mystery illness
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/french-army-returned-wuhan-military-21988912
Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/policy-coronavirus-disease-2019-tests-during-public-health-emergency-revised
Cepheid Letter of Authorization
https://www.fda.gov/media/136316/download
Follow Spiro on BitChute bitchute.com/channel/spiro/ Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/o_rips
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