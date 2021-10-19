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Now They're Coming for your WATER!
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210 views • October 19, 2021
Deep State globalists working through Big Business and Big Government are now trying to confiscate people's water rights for profit, warns activist and businessman Erik Gorham in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. Gorham, who has been fighting this in San Luis Obispo in California, explained that powerful business interests are conspiring with political figures such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom to seize control of citizens' water rights. All sorts of shady tactics are being employed. And this will happen in other parts of the nation where it is not happening yet, he added.
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