Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mass Hamas Surrender. Joe's Email Aliases. PraiseNPrayer! B2T Show Dec 7, 2023
channel image
Blessed To Teach
442 Subscribers
42 views
Published 19 hours ago

Mass Hamas Surrender. Joe's Email Aliases. PraiseNPrayer!

See B2T Christmas Deals in the store here:

https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/

Use Code: B2T

Biblical Healing Oil! Special Christmas Discounts!

https://kureitnow.com

Additional 20% off with Coupon Code: B2T


Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!


See B2T Christmas Deals in the store here:

https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/

Use Code: B2T


$90 Off MySlippers. Christmas Shop here:

https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 70%+ off)

New sizes and widths available.

Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth

https://cupahealth.myshopify.com

25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T


Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!

https://griddownchowdown.com

Use Discount Code: B2T


Get Filtered pH-Balanced Living Water!

https://www.vollara.com/productdetail/LivingWater/?u=B2T

Filtered and Balanced Immediately.


Pain, Allergy Relief, Weight Loss and More! Experience the Quantum Effect:

https://qestrong.com

All natural with no drugs or side effects.

Save with Coupon Code: B2T


Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations


Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order


Visit Patriot Companies in the B2T Store:

https://blessed2teach.com/store

Natural Health and Patriot Companies


PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

In stock and shipping quickly!


Move off of Cabal Insurance to Share Healthcare

https://sharehealthcare.com/rickb2t Referral Code: RickB2T

Use the Christian system and providers you want!


Become an Impactor! Name your price here:

https://blessed2teach.com/impactor

Prepare for the Great Exodus and Great Harvest.


Backstage is Now Free!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.


Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket