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WHY WERE UKRAINIAN NAZIS IN THE CAPITOL JAN. 6TH? Corrupt Politics, Corrupt Governments, Corrupt Institutions, Corrupt Justice. Think Logically, Think GQQD Army, there is no better solution to save the WQrld. Military is the Qnly way 🇮🇹⚓️🇺🇲
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