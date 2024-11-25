BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Using Alternative Treatments to Heal DCIS - Part 3
Petra Healing DCIS
Petra Healing DCIS
45 views • 5 months ago

This video was taken down 3 times from YouTube, which is what prompted me to move over to Rumble and Brighteon. I got the first two strikes talking about bitter apricot kernels, and the last strike for talking about RSO (Rick Simpson Oil). YouTube do not like me talking about alternative cancer treatments!


In this video I outline the natural treatments I'm using alongside the alternative treatments I talked about in Part 2, namely Fenbendazole, Ivermectin and Methylene Blue with red light therapy.


In Part 4 I will be talking about all the supplements I'm currently taking.


I mention the B17 Facebook group in this video and have provided the link to it below:


https://www.facebook.com/groups/497326541002464/


Here's a link to my fundraiser: https://gofund.me/621bb4bb


And my blog: https://petrashealingjourney.uk/


Keywords
alternative medicinebreast canceriodinered light therapyfenbendazolenatural treatmentscastor oilmethylene blueivermectindcissoursoprepurposed drugsductal carcinoma in situalternative cancer treatmentsturkey tail mushrooms
