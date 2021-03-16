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Astra Blood Clots In Younger People And A Boxing Legend Dead After The Jab
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21 views • March 16, 2021
Out of Denmark we are seeing more people pass after the AstraZeneca jab and they are saying they are unusual symptoms. Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66 after getting his jab. No officcial cause of death released yet but it was not long after the jab.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dane-who-died-from-blood-clot-after-astrazeneca-shot-had-unusual-symptoms-agency-says_3733676.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&[email protected]&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-15-3
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/14/boxing-champion-marvin-hagler-dead-at-age-66-after-receiving-an-experimental-covid-vaccine/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dane-who-died-from-blood-clot-after-astrazeneca-shot-had-unusual-symptoms-agency-says_3733676.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&[email protected]&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-15-3
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/14/boxing-champion-marvin-hagler-dead-at-age-66-after-receiving-an-experimental-covid-vaccine/
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