Roger Stone | The Persecution of Trump Associates? | What Is Happening With Sidney Powell (Age 68), Jenna Ellis (Age 38) & Mark Meadows (Age 64)? "All That Will Live Godly In Christ Jesus Shall Suffer Persecution." - 2 Timothy 3:12

Learn More Today About Roger Stone HERE:

https://stonezone.com/

https://rumble.com/c/RogerStone