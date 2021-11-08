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Medical Missionary Class 3 (Elder Jean Desarmes) - Gut and Immune Health (English / Creole)
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60 views • November 08, 2021
As Medical Missionaries God has given us one of the greatest tasks on this earth, to collaborate with Him in the salvation of humanity using the health message. The health message is to encompass both the physical as well as the spiritual. Come discover with us this wonderful machinery called the human body and how to help it remain healthy against Allergies, Autism, Kidney Stones, Thyroid Health, Asthma, cancer, Amyloidosis, Stroke, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes. This video is for education ONLY and it is to use as such only and not for diagnosis of any kind.
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