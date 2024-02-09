Create New Account
[Bidan] Reeling
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

WATCH: Interviews

Kayleigh McEnany

Marc Thiessen

Stephen Miller

Dana Perino

Kristi Noem

Peter Doocy

Byron York


CRINGE:

Press Conference


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 February 2024)

Keywords
double standardrule of lawtreasoncorruptioncover-uppolice statejesse wattersjoe bidenhypocrisytyrannyidiocracythird worldscandalaccountabilitylawlessnessinjusticeselective prosecutionprotection racketbanana republicirresponsibilitybidengatebiden crime familypuppet regimetwo-tiered justice

