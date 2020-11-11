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Best & Taylor Intel (11/11/20): Darkness Falls On the Matrix — A Betrayal from Government?
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31 views • November 12, 2020
Trump, Biden, Esper, Tata, Coup, Deep State, Putin, Israel, Virus and More…
The days of darkness are now falling upon America and the world as the 4th Beast of Daniel rises up in a carefully scripted move to dethrone America and place her under the United Nations. The United Nations charter allow the UN to come into any nation if that nation goes into chaos, revolution or becomes a threat to international peace and security. America is in the way of the global New World Order with its Constitution and Bill of Rights, while the UN Charter is in total opposition in reality. Then we have Trump putting General Tata in place of Esper and that is a big move for impending trouble. Biden sets up a new office as pretends he is now President. Odd weather continues, more and more fireballs are being reported as the Earth moves into a zone of space debris and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
The days of darkness are now falling upon America and the world as the 4th Beast of Daniel rises up in a carefully scripted move to dethrone America and place her under the United Nations. The United Nations charter allow the UN to come into any nation if that nation goes into chaos, revolution or becomes a threat to international peace and security. America is in the way of the global New World Order with its Constitution and Bill of Rights, while the UN Charter is in total opposition in reality. Then we have Trump putting General Tata in place of Esper and that is a big move for impending trouble. Biden sets up a new office as pretends he is now President. Odd weather continues, more and more fireballs are being reported as the Earth moves into a zone of space debris and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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