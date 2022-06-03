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Bill Gates, Repentance and Farmland, Prophetic Dream
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169 views • June 03, 2022
Prophetic Dream, given on May 27th 2022 (at night).
Bill Gates might be only a typo for all the superwealthy wicked people.
Will they repent?
How does raising the price of farmland prevent Gates to buy more...
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-05-27-bill-gates-repentance-farmland/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Bill Gates might be only a typo for all the superwealthy wicked people.
Will they repent?
How does raising the price of farmland prevent Gates to buy more...
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-05-27-bill-gates-repentance-farmland/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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