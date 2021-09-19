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Genetics, Race and Human History | Nicholas Wade and Stefan Molyneux
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35 views • September 19, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3524/genetics-race-and-human-history-nicholas-wade-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3524-genetics-race-and-human-history-nicholas-wade-and-stefan-molyneux
Evidence suggesting the biological reality of race and that ethnicity is more than just a social construct is something that few people are willing to honestly discuss. Against all available evidence, many academics insist that human evolution ended in prehistory. Nicholas Wade joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his book "A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History" and the impact of evolution and selective pressures on human populations.
Nicholas Wade was a Science writer and editor with The New York Times and is the author of many books including: “Before the Dawn: Recovering the Lost History of Our Ancestors, ” The Faith Instinct: How Religion Evolved and Why It Endures,” and “A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History.”
A Troublesome Inheritance: http://www.fdrurl.com/Troublesome-Inheritance
Before The Dawn: http://www.fdrurl.com/Before-The-Dawn
The Faith Instinct: http://www.fdrurl.com/Faith-Instinct
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3524/genetics-race-and-human-history-nicholas-wade-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3524-genetics-race-and-human-history-nicholas-wade-and-stefan-molyneux
Evidence suggesting the biological reality of race and that ethnicity is more than just a social construct is something that few people are willing to honestly discuss. Against all available evidence, many academics insist that human evolution ended in prehistory. Nicholas Wade joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his book "A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History" and the impact of evolution and selective pressures on human populations.
Nicholas Wade was a Science writer and editor with The New York Times and is the author of many books including: “Before the Dawn: Recovering the Lost History of Our Ancestors, ” The Faith Instinct: How Religion Evolved and Why It Endures,” and “A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History.”
A Troublesome Inheritance: http://www.fdrurl.com/Troublesome-Inheritance
Before The Dawn: http://www.fdrurl.com/Before-The-Dawn
The Faith Instinct: http://www.fdrurl.com/Faith-Instinct
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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